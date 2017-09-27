Kotoko Coach Steve Pollack Target Three Top Stars From WAFU Tournament

Related Stories Head coach of Kotoko, George Steve Pollack has highlighted three top players at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations he wants to sign to augment his team for next season.



The British trainer was at the Cape Coast sports stadium during WAFU tournament to scout some players who distinguished themselves in the competition to beef his squad.

According to an inside report, the ex- Berekum Chelsea coach has penciled down the names of Ali Rabiu [defensive midfielder of Nigeria who plays for Kano Pillars] , Nigerien attacking midfielder, Victorien Anje Adebayor [ who also plays for Stade Général-Seyni-Kountché, Niamey, Niger] and Guinean attacker, Saldouba Bissiry Camara for next season.



Meanwhile, the report also indicates that Hearts of Oak is also chasing for the signatures of two of the Kotoko’s targets, Victorien Anje Adebayor and Saldoba Bissiry Camara.