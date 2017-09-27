FIFA U17 W'Cup: Black Starlets Squad Numbers Announced

|
Captain Eric Ayiah will be in his favorite number 6 shirt at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.
Playmaker Emmanuel Toku has also been handed his inspirational 10 jersey.
Richard Danso who made the cut after missing out in the Cup of Nations will be in the number 9 jersey which was initially occupied by Patmos Ahin who could not make the final list.
WAFA prodigy Aminu Mohammed will be in the number 11 shirt.
SEE FULL SQUAD NUMBERS BELOW
1.Danlad Ibrahim
2.John Otu
3.Gideon Acquah
4.Edmund Arko-Mensah
5.Najeeb Yakubu
6.Eric Ayiah
7.Ibrahim Sulley
8.Kudus Mohammed
9.Richard Danso
10.Emmanuel Toku
11.Aminu Mohammed
12.Abdul Yusif
13.Gebrial Laveh
14.Bismark Terry Owusu
15.Gideon Mensah
16.Kwame Aziz
17.Rashid Alhassan
18.Mohammed Iddriss
19.Sadiq Ibrahim
20.Isaac Gyemfi
21.Michael Acquaye
|Source: ghanasportsonline.com
