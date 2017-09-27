 
 

FIFA U17 W'Cup: Black Starlets Squad Numbers Announced
 
27-Sep-2017  
Captain Eric Ayiah will be in his favorite number 6 shirt at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.

Playmaker Emmanuel Toku has also been handed his inspirational 10 jersey.

Richard Danso who made the cut after missing out in the Cup of Nations will be in the number 9 jersey which was initially occupied by Patmos Ahin who could not make the final list.

WAFA prodigy Aminu Mohammed will be in the number 11 shirt.

SEE FULL SQUAD NUMBERS BELOW

1.Danlad Ibrahim

2.John Otu

3.Gideon Acquah

4.Edmund Arko-Mensah

5.Najeeb Yakubu

6.Eric Ayiah

7.Ibrahim Sulley

8.Kudus Mohammed

9.Richard Danso

10.Emmanuel Toku

11.Aminu Mohammed

12.Abdul Yusif

13.Gebrial Laveh

14.Bismark Terry Owusu

15.Gideon Mensah

16.Kwame Aziz

17.Rashid Alhassan

18.Mohammed Iddriss

19.Sadiq Ibrahim

20.Isaac Gyemfi

21.Michael Acquaye
 
 
 
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
 
 

