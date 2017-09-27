FIFA U17 W'Cup: Black Starlets Squad Numbers Announced

Related Stories Captain Eric Ayiah will be in his favorite number 6 shirt at this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.



Playmaker Emmanuel Toku has also been handed his inspirational 10 jersey.



Richard Danso who made the cut after missing out in the Cup of Nations will be in the number 9 jersey which was initially occupied by Patmos Ahin who could not make the final list.



WAFA prodigy Aminu Mohammed will be in the number 11 shirt.



SEE FULL SQUAD NUMBERS BELOW



1.Danlad Ibrahim



2.John Otu



3.Gideon Acquah



4.Edmund Arko-Mensah



5.Najeeb Yakubu



6.Eric Ayiah



7.Ibrahim Sulley



8.Kudus Mohammed



9.Richard Danso



10.Emmanuel Toku



11.Aminu Mohammed



12.Abdul Yusif



13.Gebrial Laveh



14.Bismark Terry Owusu



15.Gideon Mensah



16.Kwame Aziz



17.Rashid Alhassan



18.Mohammed Iddriss



19.Sadiq Ibrahim



20.Isaac Gyemfi



21.Michael Acquaye