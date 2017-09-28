"We're Ready To Sell Our Key Players," - Hearts of Oak Guru Declares

Related Stories Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nwokolo Nelson says the club are resigned to selling their star performers in the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations tournament but that excludes local clubs.



The Ghana Premier League giants contributed five players to be Black Stars B team that impressively clinched the 2017 WAFU Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday.



The Phobians are bracing themselves for the potential sale of the likes of Patrick Razak, Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobbina, Kwame Kizito and Vincent Atinga, who played pivotal roles for Maxwell Konadu's side in their triumph.



According to Nelson, the club is ready to negotiate with any team seek the signature of any of the five players but not to a direct rival on the local scene.



“Ideally, we need our best players here, we need them for entertainment, and we need them to do businesses but if bigger businesses are out there that will equally give them a better platform we have to let them go. But let me make it emphatically clear that even though business is business, we cannot give our rivals the arsenals to execute you," Nelson emphatically stated.



"So, for Hearts of Oak if anyone wants our player and is our rival, they should forget about."



Hearts of Oak are occupying 3rd on the Ghana Premier League log, 4 points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars with four games to end the season