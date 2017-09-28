Ghana FA Boss Blames Vice For Strained Relationship

Related Stories President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi insists he is not a difficult person to work with despite falling out with several of his friends in football administration since his installation in December 2005.



Nyantakyi has had strained relationships with former vice Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey - who was onetime FA spokesperson - and the latest is George Afriyie his deputy.



With all these public and documented splits, it looks like the dice are loaded against Nyantakyi but the CAF 1st vice president and FIFA Council member claims he is not the problem.



He said on the UpFront show on the Joy News Channel Wednesday night: ''The current vice president [George Afriyie], I don't have a problem with him, he had problems with me and I have not told him I have a problem with him, the issues came up and we have resolved them.''



''It is strange for people to make such generalisations. I have worked with four vice presidents, so if once upon a time I have had a problem with one, can you generalise it?'' he quizzed.



''I didn't have a problem with Fred Crenstil nor Fred Pappoe, they are my friends especially Crenstil,''



''Jordan Anagbla [former GFA vice] died, so I had a problem with him before he passed away? It doesn't make sense to make such generalisation,



''When people don't like you they try to find problems with you just to give you a bad name, it is unfortunate''



Nyantakyi also reiterated his desire not to seek re-election when his tenure expires in 2019.



He told show host Malik Abass Daabu: ''Somehow, somewhere I will quit, I believe that a time will come that I will have to put down my tools, take off my boots and probably put on a different boot,''



''I have announced already that after the end of my current term, I will not contest.''