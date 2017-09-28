Ibrahim Tanko Reveals Why Ayew Brothers Were Axed From Ghana Squad

Related Stories West Ham ace Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew of Swansea City were dropped from Ghana's squad for next week's World Cup qualifier because other players have to be assessed, Black Stars deputy coach, Ibrahim Tanko has revealed.



Tanko says the technical staff's desire to give the chance to other players to fight for places in the squad is the key reason behind the decision to leave out the duo.



The decision to leave out the two players Jordan and Andre Ayew out of the Ghana squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uganda has sparked a huge debate in Ghana.



The brothers played for their English Premier League clubs at the weekend but pulled out of the Ghana squad for their last World Cup tie against Congo.



Andre complained of a knee injury while Jordan cited a stomach illness and some believe they have been axed because of their absence for the game in Congo.



However Tanko says they want to give chance to other players to impress.



“The Ayew brothers were left behind for the Uganda match because we want to try other players as we did to Wakaso and others but for Asamoah Gyan we are still monitoring him,” he told Nhyira FM.



“The final squad of 23 for the trip will be announced on Friday and so let us wait.”



The Black Stars know that even with a win in Kampala their World Cup dreams will be over if Egypt overcome visiting Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.



Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 26-man squad for the tie on 7 October.



Appiah has named several players for the first time including Kingsley Sarfo of Swedish side Malmo, USA-based Abass Mohammed and Kasim Nuhu of Swiss club Young Boys.



Locally-based stars Vincent Atinga from Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies ace Isaac Twum are the other debutants.



Germany-based defender Daniel Opare returns to the side for the first time since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after playing well for his German club Augsburg.



Captain Asamoah Gyan is joined by other experienced players like Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Congo earlier this month.







The squad will be reduced to 23 players before the trip to Uganda.