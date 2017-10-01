Match Report: Black Princesses Thrash Algeria 5-0

Related Stories The Black Princesses of Ghana annihilated their Algerian counterparts 5-0 in the return leg of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Cape Coast on Sunday.



Goals from Helena Obeng, Princela Adubea, Felicity Asitu, Vivian Konadu and Grace Asantewaa ensured Ghana recorded a resounding victory to qualify 10-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg by the same margin.



The Black Princesses started the game on the front foot having maintained possession very well as the Algeria decided to stay on the back foot to contain the early pressure from the Ghanaians.



Grace Asantewaa nearly broke the deadlock for Ghana in the 10th minute but her ferocious strike from 25 yards struck the woodwork to the relieve of the Algerian defence.



Ghana established their dominance on the game, as the created numerous opportunity but were unable to penetrate the Algeria defence.



Ghana Captain Princela Adubea broke the deadlock for Ghana in the 34th minute when she powered a ferocious header past Algeria goalkeeper.



Minutes later Helena Obeng scored the cushion goal for the Black Princesses in the 44th minutes as she calmly converted from the close range to give Ghana a comfortable lead as the first half ended.



The Black Princesses started the second half on a good note as they searched for more goals. Ghana defender Felicity Asitu scored a wonder goal on the 52nd minute mark when she struck drive from the half way line to make it three for the home side.



Vivian Konadu made it four for Ghana when calmly converted from close range to give Ghana a resounding lead. Midfield General Grace Asantewaa scored a beautiful curler in the late stages of the game to ensure an emphatic victory for the Black Princess.



Ghana held onto their five-goal lead as they edged their Algeria counterparts to qualify to next round of the qualifiers.