Black Princesses Enjoy 10-0 Aggregate Win Over Algeria

Related Stories The Black Princesses produced another five-star performance to thump Algeria 5-0 to reach the second qualifying round of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.



Yusif Basigi's side have now sealed a 10-0 aggregate win.



The goals came from different scorers Priscilla Adubea, Helena Obeng, Philicity Asuako, Vivian Adjei Konado and Grace Asantewaa.



Ghana will now face Kenya next month.





Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.