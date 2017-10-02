 
 

 Home   >   Sports   >   Football/Soccer   >   201710   >   FA Cup Semi-Final: Kotoko, Medeama Game To Be Replayed Today







FA Cup Semi-Final: Kotoko, Medeama Game To Be Replayed Today
 
<< Prev  |  
 
02-Oct-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 

The MTN FA Cup semi-finals match between Asante Kotoko SC and Medeama has been rescheduled to Monday(Today) October 2 at 3:00pm.

The game was rained off on Sunday and will be replayed in accordance with the Competition regulations.

The winner of this tie will face Hearts of Oak in the grand finale of the competition on Sunday October 29.

The Phobians beat Wa All Stars 2-1 in the 3pm kick off match to book their place in the final.The ticket prices for the semi-final games are as follows: Popular and Centre Line – GHc2

VIP – GHc5

VIPP – Reserved for stakeholders

 
 
 
 
Source: GFA
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 