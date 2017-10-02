FA Cup Semi-Final: Kotoko, Medeama Game To Be Replayed Today

The MTN FA Cup semi-finals match between Asante Kotoko SC and Medeama has been rescheduled to Monday(Today) October 2 at 3:00pm.
The game was rained off on Sunday and will be replayed in accordance with the Competition regulations.
The winner of this tie will face Hearts of Oak in the grand finale of the competition on Sunday October 29.
The Phobians beat Wa All Stars 2-1 in the 3pm kick off match to book their place in the final.The ticket prices for the semi-final games are as follows: Popular and Centre Line – GHc2
VIP – GHc5
VIPP – Reserved for stakeholders