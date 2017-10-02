Ghana Fails To Meet Deadline To Bid For 2018 CHAN Tournament

Related Stories Ghana failed to meet the deadline to bid for the hosting of the 2018 Championship of African Nations Cup (CHAN) tournament.



Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco were the only three countries to meet the September 30 deadline issued by CAF.



CAF had opened applications for the CHAN 2018 competition after stripping off Kenya from hosting the tournament.



Ghana were expected to bid to host the competition after a successful WAFU competition which came to an end a week ago.



The situation will also end the Black Stars B dream to play at the CHAN 2018 tournament having failed to qualify following a defeat to Burkina Faso.