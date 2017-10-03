Mike Oquaye Jnr. Receives Black Starlets In India

Related Stories Ghana’s Ambassador to India, Michael Nii Nortey Oquaye Jnr, has received Ghana’s under 17 football team, the Black Starlets, and officials in India.



The Starlets were received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGA ) in New Delhi, on Monday, 2 October 2017.



The team, made up of 21 players, eight technical team members, two management members and one media official are in India to partake in the FIFA U17 World Cup.



In his brief welcome statement, Mr Oquaye Jnr conveyed a goodwill message from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the team and encouraged them to stay focused and bring out their best performance in order to lift the trophy at the end of the tourney.



“The President is very interested and very spirited that you did well in the African regional tournament, and he expects that by the Grace of God, you win the trophy to Ghana,’’ he stated.



Mr Oquaye also pledged the support of Ghana’s embassy to the team during the period of tournament. “My most important and urgent task now is to make sure that the welfare of the players and the management is taken care of and I assure you of your safety here in India,’’ he added.



Leader of delegation and Chairman of the Black Starlet Management Committee, Mr Kweku Eyiah, thanked Mr Oquaye and the Ghana mission for their kind words and support for the team, and assured the ambassador of the team’s preparedness to lift the trophy.





