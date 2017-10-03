Hearts To Face Kotoko In MTN FA Cup Grand Finale

Related Stories Asante Kotoko beat Medeama by a lone goal to set up a dream final against their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak in this year's MTN FA Cup competition.



After their semi final game ended goalless at full time, Saddick Adams scored in extra time to give the Porcupine warriors a place in the grand finale.



On their part, Hearts of Oak sailed through to the final after beating Wa All Stars 2-1 in the first semi final match played on Sunday afternoon in Obuasi.



The phobians are the most successful team in this competition after winning it 10 times with Kotoko also 8- time winners of the FA Cup trophy.



This year's MTN FA Cup final match has been scheduled for the Sunday October 29at the Tamale Stadium.



The last time the two teams met in an FA Cup final watch was in 1990.