Mas Ud Dramani Invites 28 Black Queens Players For Friendly Against France

Related Stories Coach Mas Ud Dramani has handed call ups to 28 players to the Black Queens camp as they prepare for their upcoming international friendly game against France.



The senior national female team is expected to take on their French counterparts on October 23 in a game which will serve as part of their preparations for the Africa Women’s Championship (AWC) to be staged in Ghana next month.



France will host the next FIFA Women’s World Cup and will use the friendly game against Ghana as part of their preparation for the competition.



Players who have been invited are report to the Black Queens camp in Prampram on Tuesday October 3 at 11:00am.



The African Women’s Championship will be held from 17 November to 1 December 2018.



The winner of the competition, the first and second runners up will automatically represent Africa at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.





