Mas Ud Dramani Invites 28 Black Queens Players For Friendly Against France

Coach Mas Ud Dramani has handed call ups to 28 players to the Black Queens camp as they prepare for their upcoming international friendly game against France.
The senior national female team is expected to take on their French counterparts on October 23 in a game which will serve as part of their preparations for the Africa Women’s Championship (AWC) to be staged in Ghana next month.
France will host the next FIFA Women’s World Cup and will use the friendly game against Ghana as part of their preparation for the competition.
Players who have been invited are report to the Black Queens camp in Prampram on Tuesday October 3 at 11:00am.
The African Women’s Championship will be held from 17 November to 1 December 2018.
The winner of the competition, the first and second runners up will automatically represent Africa at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.
PROVISIONAL BLACK QUEENS INVITEES FOR INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
1. NANA AMA ASANTEWAA
2.PATRICIA MANTEY
3.CYNTHIA ADUBEA
4.FILICITY ASUOKO
5.ELLEN COLEMAN
6.ERNESTINA ABAMBILA
7.JANET AGYIR
8.REGINA ANTWI
9.FAUSTINA AMPAH
10.GRACE ADAMS
11.JULLIET ACHEAPONG
12.GIFTY AYEW ASARE
13.MARY ISSIFUL
14. PRISLA SAAHENE
15. PRISLA OKYERE
16. ELIZABETH ADDO
17.PORTIA BOAKYE
18. ALICE KUSI
19.JANE AYIEYAM
20.PRINCELLA ADUBEA
21.ABDULAI MUKARAMA
22.PETERSON KUNDORK
23.SANDRA OWUSU ANSAH
24.ABDUL-RAHMAN BARKISU
25.LILY NIBER LAWRENE
26.EDEM ATORVO
27.MAVIS OWUSUWAA
28.EVELYN YEBOAH
|Source: Ghanafa.org
