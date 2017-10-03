Guinea, Ethiopia, Morocco Bid For 2018 CHAN Tourney

Related Stories Equatorial Guinea, Morocco and Ethiopia have submitted their bid to the General Secretariat of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to host the Fifth edition of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) next year.



At the end of the deadline for submission of applications on Saturday September 30, only the three Federation's had sent their bids to host the biennial competition.



At its meeting on September 23, CAF Executive Committee decided to complete the process of selecting a new host country for the tournament scheduled for January 2018, within 15 days. After Kenya, the initial host, failed to meet the requirements.



Meanwhile, Ghana who showed interest in hosting the tourney after Kenya were stripped off the hosting rights failed to submit a bid.



Total CHAN is a competition that brings together 16 national teams made up of players selected from their national championships.