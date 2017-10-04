Inter Interested In Godfred Donsah - Agent Confirms

Related Stories The representative of the 21-year-old has revealed that Nerazzurri are interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.



The representative of Ghanaian midfielder Godfed Donsah has confirmed that the Serie A giants are indeed interested in the Black Satellites graduate.



Olivier Arthur confirmed that the Nerazzurri are looking to sign the midfielder from Bologna and went to say that a January move for the 21-year-old cannot be ruled out.



“It seems clear to me that the Nerazzurri are thinking of signing him,” Arthur told FC InterNews



“I think it's good news, it means that Godfred is growing. It would be an important opportunity for him.



“He [Donsah] is a key man for Donadoni [Roberto, Bologna coach] but I think it’s possible.



““In the summer he would have cost between €8 million and €10 million and now the price for his transfer might have increased, who knows.

“But Inter is a top club and everyone wants to play for such a prestigious team.



Arthur also went on to add that he is confident that Donsha would feature regularly the San Siro side should he make the switch, he added:



“I have a lot of confidence in him and I repeat, if he were to go to Inter I’m sure he’d have the chance to play.”