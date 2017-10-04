Christian Atsu To Captain Ghana

Related Stories Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu wear the armband when Ghana face Uganda on Saturday in a penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.



With several senior players absent for the Group E clash, Kwesi Appiah could chose him as the leader on the pitch.



Atsu is regarded as the most experienced player in the 22-man squad assembled for the task ahead.



Captain Asamoah Gyan was withdrawn from the squad due to injury and his deputy Andre Ayew was not called up.



Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful, who captained the team in last month's 5-1 win at Congo, has been ruled out because of injury.



His clubmate Jonathan Mensah, another senior player, could not travel to Kenya to join the team after picking up an ankle injury. Source: ghanasoccernet.com