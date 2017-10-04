Christian Atsu Out Of Uganda Game With Injury

Related Stories Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has joined the injury list in the Black Stars team.



The 25-year-old will not be part of Ghana’s team to face Uganda on Saturday.



Ghana’s toll of injured key players have now increased to five after captain Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Agyepong, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful were all ruled out.



Atsu is said to have picked up the injury during Newcastle United’s League match against Liverpool over the weekend.



The Black Stars team are currently in Kenya preparing for the game against the Cranes.



Coach Kwesi Appiah will have no choice than to head into the game with a fringe side in spite of the team targeting a match-needed victory over Uganda.



Debutants Vincent Atinga, Isaac Twum, John Antwi, Kingsley Sarfo as well as returnees Patrick Twumasi and Daniel Opare are likely to be handed starting roles on Saturday.