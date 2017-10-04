Ghana Premier League: Wa All Stars 2-1 Hearts of Oak

Related Stories Wa All Stars came from behind to avenge the painful FA Cup semifinal defeat in Week 27 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir Park on Wednesday.



Hearts went into the game in a spirited mood as they had beaten their counterparts 2-1 three days ago in the FA Cup semifinal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



However, the Phobians his not start the game as the connoisseurs predicted, with the hosts controlling the pace of possession.



Despite have much of possession, All Stars could not break the steadied defence of the Phobians as referee Yaw Ametepeh blew his whistle for the close of the half.



Hearts came back from recess looking like a side with agenda as they took the game to All Stars and they opened the scoring through midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim in the 54th minute.



Wa All Stars quickly leveled the scoreline in the 58th minute when Kwaku Asuanzie's fierce shot skewed off defender Robin Gnagne to score an own goal.



The hosts went ahead for the first time in the game in the 75th minute when referee Yaw Ametepeh controversially awarded them a penalty which was expertly dispatched by David Abagna.



The woes of the Phobians were deepened late on after skipper Thomas Abbey was given his marching orders for venting his frustration at the penalty call by the official.



Both sides failed to add up to the goal as the game ended 2-1 for Wa All Stars.



FULL RESULTS



Aduana 1-0 WAFA



WA All Stars 2-1 Hearts



Elmina Sharks 2-0 Tema Youth



Dwarfs 3-1 Inter-Allies



Olympics 4-2 Bolga All Stars



B.Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United