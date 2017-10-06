FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana Vs Colombia – Paa Kwesi Fabin Names XI To Face South Americans

Related Stories Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong line up to face Colombia in the Black Starlets opening game of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup.



The experienced gaffer has assembled his best from the African championship to highlight the importance of the clash.



Manchester City target Aminu Mohammed partners captain Eric Ayiah upfront.



Ayiah will be hoping to showcase his talent to the world after being included in the top 50 U17 talents in the world.



Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi manned the posts with Right to Dream Academy’s Gideon Mensah, Yakubu Najeed, Rashid Alhassan and Abdul Razak forming the back four.



Kulus Mohammed, Emmanuel Toku and Mohammed Iddris will all start the game.



Black Starlets XI



1)Ibrahim Danlad

5)Yakubu Najeeb

17)Rashid Alhassan

15)Gideon Mensah

12)Abdul Razak

18)Mohammed Iddris

19)Ibrahim Sadiq

8)Kudus Mohammed

6)Eric Ayiah (C)

11)Aminu Mohammed

10)Emmanuel Toku



SUBS

16)Kwame Aziz

2)John Out

3)Gideon Acquah

4)Edmund Arkoh Mensah

7)Sulley Mohammed

9)Richard Darko

13)Gibriel Leveh

14)Bismarck Owusu Terry

20)Isaac Gyamfi

Source: ghanasportsonline.com