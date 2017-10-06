FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana Vs Colombia – Paa Kwesi Fabin Names XI To Face South Americans

|
Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong line up to face Colombia in the Black Starlets opening game of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup.
The experienced gaffer has assembled his best from the African championship to highlight the importance of the clash.
Manchester City target Aminu Mohammed partners captain Eric Ayiah upfront.
Ayiah will be hoping to showcase his talent to the world after being included in the top 50 U17 talents in the world.
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danladi manned the posts with Right to Dream Academy’s Gideon Mensah, Yakubu Najeed, Rashid Alhassan and Abdul Razak forming the back four.
Kulus Mohammed, Emmanuel Toku and Mohammed Iddris will all start the game.
Black Starlets XI
1)Ibrahim Danlad
5)Yakubu Najeeb
17)Rashid Alhassan
15)Gideon Mensah
12)Abdul Razak
18)Mohammed Iddris
19)Ibrahim Sadiq
8)Kudus Mohammed
6)Eric Ayiah (C)
11)Aminu Mohammed
10)Emmanuel Toku
SUBS
16)Kwame Aziz
2)John Out
3)Gideon Acquah
4)Edmund Arkoh Mensah
7)Sulley Mohammed
9)Richard Darko
13)Gibriel Leveh
14)Bismarck Owusu Terry
20)Isaac Gyamfi
21)Michael Acqueye
|Source: ghanasportsonline.com
