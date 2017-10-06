Leicester City's Amartey To Captain Black Stars Against Uganda

Related Stories The Foxes' midfielder has been chosen as captain for the Black Stars game against the Cranes.



Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey has been picked by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to captain the Black Stars against Uganda in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Saturday in Namboole, Goal understands.



The 22-year-old has had a slow start to the Premier League new season, making one appearance and lasting only nine minutes in their opening day defeat to Arsenal.



However, he has been able to maintain his form for the Black Stars since making his debut at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



Kwesi Appiah's side currently has a long list of absentees, including captain Asamoah Gyan and deputy captain Andre Ayew, as well as Agyemang Badu, John Boye, Harrison Afful Jordan Ayew and Thomas Agyepong and Christian Atsu.



Amartey is likely to be partnered with Hearts of Oak centre-back Vincent Atingah, who had an awesome campaign at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations held in Ghana.



The Black Stars need nothing but victory to stand a chance of qualifying to the World Cup, as they currently sit third with five points.



However, even if Ghana win and Egypt defeat Congo in the other group game, the Pharaohs will automatically qualify for the first time since 1990 with a game to spare.