FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia 0 - 1 Ghana: Starlets Make Winning Start In India

Two-time world champions, Ghana's Black Starlets have beaten their Colombian counterparts by a goal to nil in the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup which kicked off today, Friday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India.



The only goal was scored by Sadiq Ibrahim in the 39th minute.



A fine counter-attack saw Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah make an incisive run down the left flank before delivering a pinpoint low cross that Sadiq Ibrahim duly converted at the far post for 1-0 half-time lead.



French referee Clement Turpin officated the match.



The Starlets currently sit on top of Group A with 3 points.



Ghana plays United States of America in their next Group A match on Monday, October 9.



The opening day also saw action from Group B, as New Zealand forced a 1-1 draw with Turkey, while Chile 2015 runners-up Mali meet Paraguay in Navi Mumbai.



Colombia and Ghana in the Group A opener, marked a return to this competition after a long absence for both sides.



The South Americans last appeared in this tournament at Nigeria 2009, while it has been a decade since the Ghanaians last played in a global finals at this level after they finished fourth at Korea Republic 2007.



Black Starlets XI



1)Ibrahim Danlad

5)Yakubu Najeeb

17)Rashid Alhassan

15)Gideon Mensah

12)Abdul Razak

18)Mohammed Iddris

19)Ibrahim Sadiq

8)Kudus Mohammed

6)Eric Ayiah (C)

11)Aminu Mohammed

10)Emmanuel Toku