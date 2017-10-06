FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia 0 - 1 Ghana: Starlets Make Winning Start In India

|
|Sadiq Ibrahim, number 19 of Ghana celebrates with his team mates
Two-time world champions, Ghana's Black Starlets have beaten their Colombian counterparts by a goal to nil in the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup which kicked off today, Friday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India.
The only goal was scored by Sadiq Ibrahim in the 39th minute.
A fine counter-attack saw Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah make an incisive run down the left flank before delivering a pinpoint low cross that Sadiq Ibrahim duly converted at the far post for 1-0 half-time lead.
French referee Clement Turpin officated the match.
The Starlets currently sit on top of Group A with 3 points.
Ghana plays United States of America in their next Group A match on Monday, October 9.
The opening day also saw action from Group B, as New Zealand forced a 1-1 draw with Turkey, while Chile 2015 runners-up Mali meet Paraguay in Navi Mumbai.
Colombia and Ghana in the Group A opener, marked a return to this competition after a long absence for both sides.
The South Americans last appeared in this tournament at Nigeria 2009, while it has been a decade since the Ghanaians last played in a global finals at this level after they finished fourth at Korea Republic 2007.
Black Starlets XI
1)Ibrahim Danlad
5)Yakubu Najeeb
17)Rashid Alhassan
15)Gideon Mensah
12)Abdul Razak
18)Mohammed Iddris
19)Ibrahim Sadiq
8)Kudus Mohammed
6)Eric Ayiah (C)
11)Aminu Mohammed
10)Emmanuel Toku
|Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana
