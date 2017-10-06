Former Chelsea Defender Handed Seven-month Prison Sentence

Related Stories Former Chelsea and Real Madrid centre-back Ricardo Carvalho has been sentenced to seven months in prison, according to a report.



El MundoDeportes report the 37-year-old former Portugal international has been found guilty of two tax offences dating back to his time at the Bernabeu with Real between 2011 and 2012.



Carvalho was handed the punishment by a magistrates court in Madrid and is understood to relate to fraudulent image rights from his time in the Spanish capital.



The prosecution office had requested a 12-month prison sentence and a €300,000 fine, however the court felt that was “disproportionate” and instead sentenced Carvalho to seven months in prison along with a €142,822 fine.



Football Espana also claims the player, who now plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, was praised “for his full acknowledgement of the circumstances and compliance in proceedings”.



The court cited that Carvalho confessed before proceedings were brought against him and he returned the entire amount of the defrauded fee of €545,981.03.