Ghana Out Of Russia 2018

Related Stories The Black Stars of Ghana are out of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Russia 2018 World Cup, after they were held to a goalless draw game by the Cranes of Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala on Saturday in the World Cup Qualifiers.



The Stars were counting on a positive result by picking the three maximum points, at stake enhance their chances of qualifying for the biggest football festival next year, but this fizzled out after the scorelles draw, with the East Africans.



The Stars could have gone home with the three maximum points, after Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s long range bounced off keeper Dennis Onyango for Raphael Dwamena to tap in, but this was ruled offside by South African referee Bennet Daniel Frazier in the dying embers of the game.



Prior to this, the two sides engaged in hot exchanges, as action swung from one end of the field to the other.



Both sides created some decent chances, but were unable to convert them, leaving the game barren at the end of the 90 minutes.



Ghana’s coach Kwesi Appiah introduction of two strikers Patrick Twumasi and Dwamena was not enough to fetch the desperate Stars the needed victory to keep their world cup dreams on hold.



Line-Up: Ghana: Richard Ofori, Daniel Opare, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Ebenezer Ofori, Alfred Duncan/Rapheal Dwamena, Kingsley Sarfo/Patrick Twumasi, Richardmond Boakye-Yiadom, Frank Acheampong, Thomas Partey.