Asamoah Gyan Angry

Raphael Dwamena's injury time goal from a rebound was ruled out for offside, although television replays showed the FC Zurich striker was in good position when Richmond Boakye-Yiadom let out a ferocious shot from outside the box.



Commenting on this on instagram, Ghana's striker, Asamoah Gyan urged the country to protest against the ruling.



According to him, "how on earth can this goal be disallowed. We have to protest on this one. Ghana is soo weak in protesting. Everything is "Fama Nyame". I'm so furious"



