MoYS Approves Friendlies For National Teams

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has given approval to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to honour two international friendlies for the Black Stars and Black Queens.



The two national teams are expected to play Saudi Arabia and France in Paris on 10th October and 23rd October respectively.



In a release copied to Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Technical Advisor to the ministry, noted that the approval for the Black Stars was based on the fact that the coach is in the process of building a formidable national team for the future and he needs to give the new players adequate playing time to evaluate their performances.



According to the release, both matches comes at no cost to the nation would need the Black Queens to play more national and international matches to sharpen them for the upcoming AFCON Women's Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana in 2018, where the team would not be engaging in any qualifiers.



The release further noted that “the host nations for both friendly matches are providing air transportations, internal transportations, accommodations and feeding for the Ghanaian contingents.



"The host nations financial commitment to the Black Stars and Black Queens are two hundred thousand US Dollars (US$200,000) and forty thousand euros (40,000) respectively".