Hearts Beat Dwarfs To Keep Their Third Position On The League Log

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in the 28th week Ghana Premiere League (GPL), match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Hearts, has now amassed 47 points to keep their third position on the league table but their dreams of annexing the league looks far from sight as Aduana seems to be the runaway winners.



The MTN FA Cup finalists scored the first goal in the 16th minute when Winful Cobbinah, neatly converted free kick from the edge of the box, after Patrick Razak was brought down.



Hearts scored again in the 28th minute through Joshua Otoo, after the defence of Dwarfs were caught ball watching as he buried the ball in the net.



The dominance of Hearts sent signals of a goal feast for the phobians but the tide changed as Dwarfs managed to put Hearts under intense pressure.



This paid off when Jospeh Eso, headed in a well measured cross in the 45th minute to end the half.



Both sides engaged in intense battle in the second half either in search of the equalizer or an insurance goal to seal victory.



However, none was able to covert the chances that came their way, leaving Hearts to go home with the maximum points at stake.