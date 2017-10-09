Gas Explosion: Pray for Ghana - Michael Essien

Related Stories Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, has called on the world to pray for Ghana in the wake of the devastating gas explosion that occurred on Saturday, October 7 at Atomic Junction, Madina in Accra.



The government has confirmed that seven people have so far died in Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction.



In a statement signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, the government said as of 11:30am on Sunday, at least seven people had been confirmed dead and 132 injured.



The government said out of those injured, 64 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment.



Michale Essien, in a tweet on Sunday, October 8 said: “We pray for GH.”









