Egypt Will Begin World Cup Preparations Starting From Ghana Game...

Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida says the Pharaohs will start their preparations for the 2018 World Cup starting from their upcoming game against Ghana in the final round of the the qualifiers.



Egypt beat Congo 2-1 on Saturday in a dramatic clash in Alexandria, thanks to a double from Mohamed Salah, to secure their first World Cup berth in 28 years.



The Pharaohs are now 12 points, gaining an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed Uganda with one match to spare.



"Our qualification for the World Cup took us to new heights. We will need to make more efforts to make Egypt proud and we will immediately start our preparations. Our game against Ghana will be the first step in our campaign towards the World Cup," Abo Rida told the EFA website after the game.



"We fully deserved our qualification and moved to the top of the group from the first day. I could see the determination and persistence in the players' eyes," Abo Rida added.



"I also want to thank coach Hector Cuper, whom I supported and had full confidence in. He fully achieved his targets and accepted all the criticism directed towards him; understanding that such criticism is coming from people who care about their national team."