U17 FIFA World Cup: Ghana 0-1 USA; The Yanks Beat 'Wasteful' Starlets

The Stars and Stripes have beaten the Black Starlets of Ghana by a goal to nil in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.



The US punished the wasteful Starlets in the 75th minute through substitute Ayo Akinola.



It was a poor game from Ghana throughout the 90 minutes, with a team showing little determination to win the game, squandering begging chances and missing opportunities to outrightly qualify for the next stage.



Both teams began the game on a cautious note as they tried to study each other in the first 3 minutes but it was Ghana who made an early attempt at goal when Mohammed Aminu tried to lash onto a cross from Sadiq Ibrahim.



The Black Starlets looked potent in attack as they pushed forward and tried to threaten the goal area of the USA.



Ghana however seemed to be lucking ideas upfront as they kept fumbling at the final third. Sadiq Ibrahim forced USA goalkeeper Justin Garces to make a save with a thunderous strike however his teammates failed to get on a rebound.



Captain Eric Ayiah having worked hard to beat USA goalkeeper Justin Garces after beating an offside trap failed to get his final ball at the back of the net as he slipped in his effort to finish up with a cool tap in. Josh Sargent in the 44th minute set up Blaine Ferri whose effort missed the post narrowly as both teams went into the break with a goalless stalemate.



Ghana started the second half on a perfect note and nearly got the opening goal after Sadiq Ibrahim’s effort was blocked on the line.



Ghana continued to surge forward for the first goal as they kept the pressure on their opponents. Striker Richard Danso came on for midfield dynamo Richard Danso in the 72nd minute. Danger man Sadiq Ibrahim kept tormenting the US defense with his excellent runs on the right.



Substitute Ayo Akinola finally broke the deadlock for USA in the 75th minute after shooting past goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who got his way past Rashid Alhassan in the penalty box.



Ibrahim Sulley came on to replace Emmanuel Toku with 10 minutes remaining.



Ghana had to finish the game with 10 men after defender Abdul Yusif picked up a head injury failing to continue the game.



USA who are through to the Round of 16 now goes on top of group A with 6 points out of their two games.



Ghana clashed with the United States of America in a battle for the top spot in group A of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.



Ghana are now second in Group A with 3 points.



Both USA and Ghana won their opening games.



India and Colombia are the other teams in this group.



USA, who defeated India in their opening match, led the group after the first round of matches by virtue of a better goal difference.



They play Colombia in their last group match on Thursday.



The Black Starlets will play host, India in their last group A match on Thursday October 12 in attempt to qualify for the Round of 16.





