Black Stars To Play Saudi Arabia In Friendly

Related Stories The Black Stars touched down in Jeddah on Sunday ahead of an international friendly with the Green Falcons.



Ghana arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday ahead of an international friendly against the Green Falcons on Tuesday.



The Black Stars left Kampala after a goalless draw with Uganda on Saturday in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which saw Egypt picking up Group E’s sole ticket following a 2-1 home victory over Congo on Sunday thanks to Mohamed Salah's injury time winner from the spot.



Kwesi Appiah's men have now switched focus to preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which resumes in March next year.



Aside Tianjin Teda's midfielder Frank Acheampong, who has rejoined his club to help in their relegation battle in the Chinese Super League, the rest of the players are fit to play in the game if selected.



"The team has arrived in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday's friendly to be played in Jeddah. Coach Kwesi Appiah travelled with 20 players to Jeddah after midfielder Frank Acheampong left camp to join his club in China but the rest of the players are ready for the game," GFA communication director Ibrahim Saani Daara said.



"The Black Stars held their first training session in Jeddah last night. The team will again train this evening before tomorrow's match. The kick off time of Tuesday's game is 8pm which is 17h00 GMT," he added.



Saudi Arabia have booked their place in 2018 Fifa World Cup after missing out from 2010 and 2014 editions.