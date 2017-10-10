Iceland Becomes The Smallest Country To Qualify For Russia 2018 World Cup

Related Stories On Monday, Iceland qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup and with a population of just 330,000 people, they will become the least populous nation to compete at the global finals.



They secured their World Cup spot with a 2-0 win over Kosovo in Reykjavik, rounding off a memorable campaign that has seen them edge out the likes of Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey.



Star man Gylfi Sigurdsson scored one and laid on another for Johann Gudmundsson as Heimir Hallgrimsson’s remarkable side kicked off a massive party in the Icelandic capital.



Some of the other countries that have so for qualified for next year's world cup include Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Egypt.



