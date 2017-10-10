Ghana Were Cheated And Robbed In Uganda - Egyptian FA Spokesperson

Related Stories Madam Inas Mazhar, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Football Association has stated that the Black Stars of Ghana were clearly robbed in Kamapala in the 2018 world cup qualifier.



There were controversies over a last minute goal that was denied by South African referee Daniel Bennettte when Dwamena slotted home from a rebound deep into stoppage time but his effort couldn’t stand and the entire technical team rushed to the pitch to vent their frustrations on the officials.



Madam Inas speaking to an Accra based radio station Hot FM had on his opinion of Ghana’s goal said:



“Everybody is happy here in Egypt because after 28 years the dream of going back to the world stage has come to pass, we did not sleep all night and that should explain the sought of happiness we find ourselves in. This will be our third time just like Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon,” she stated.



When quizzed on whether they anticipated of qualifying she said no and that they rather taught Ghana would rather qualify.



“We were playing the qualifiers but we knew Ghana were the favorites to come out successful. We concentrated on each match at a time and that did the trick for us, I must also add that we all in Egypt keenly followed the Ghana/Uganda game in Kampala and it was clear that Ghana were cheated and robbed,” she concluded.



Ghana sit third on the log with six points, six points behind Egypt who have already qualified per the standings in Group E.