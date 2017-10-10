USA “Really Punished” Us For Our Poor Scoring Instincts – Starlets Coach

Related Stories Head coach of the National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has expressed worry over his side’s profligacy in front of goal, adding they “were really punished” by the United States of America (USA) for failing to make use of their chances.



The Starlets were beaten by the USA by a goal, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Monday in their second group game of the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 World Cup in India.



Ayo Akinola scored the match winner for USA in the 75th minute to send them on top of Group A with six points.



The Starlets, having managed only one goal in their group opener against Colombia, after several wasted scoring opportunities, continued their goal scoring woes in the USA contest on the same pattern.



Fabin, who seemed unhappy with his side’s effort at goal, said after the game they needed to improve at scoring because USA punished them by taking their chances.



“The last time we played, we worked on goal scoring throughout the session before this match, so maybe we have to keep working to get our acts together. We could have won this match with wider margin because we had so many chances but we blew them.



“In these kind of games, you missed chances and you get punished and we were really punished,” Fabin noted.



Ghana has dropped to third place in the group following Colombia’s 2-1 win over India.