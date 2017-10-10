Ghana Ambassador To India And GFA Officials Visit Injured Starlets Defender At Hospital

Related Stories Ghana’s ambassador to India, His Excellency Mike Ocquaye Jnr together with some official of the Ghana Football Association paid a visit to injured Black Starlets defender Abdul Razak Yusif.



The center-back sustained a horrific head injury in Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to USA on Monday.



Yusif was forced out of the game after a rear-ender in the air with USA captain Jose Seagent.



The player had to be rushed to the hospital where he has since been receiving medical attention.



His Excellency Mike Ocquaye together with some FA members visited the young lad at the Fortis Hospital in Delhi.



The player has been ruled out of Ghana’s final group game against India despite gaining consciousness due to doctors’ advice.





Source: ghanasportsonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.