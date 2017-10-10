Fans Attack Zambian Footballer’s Home After Loss

Related Stories Police in Zambia have arrested five fans for allegedly attacking the house of national football striker Alex N’gonga.



The fans were unhappy that Ng’onga missed clear scoring chances in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Nigeria. Zambia lost 1-0 in the match played at the weekend in Nigeria.



The fans vented their anger by going to his house in Kitwe town in Zambia’s copperbelt region and pelting it with stones.



Regional Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said:



"We have arrested five people for malicious damage to property and they are detained in police custody." The loss in Nigeria ended Zambia's chances of making it to the World Cup finals in Russia as Nigeria booked their ticket.