Ghana Beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 In Friendly - Video

Related Stories Ghana posted a convincing 3-0 win over World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in an international friendly.



The Black Stars produced a commanding performance, totally dominating the Green Falcons to record the victory in Jeddah.



Just before the half-time whistle, debutant Kassim Adams Nuhu opened the scoring for Ghana. The Switzerland-based defender unmarked inside the Saudi Arabia box connected home a corner kick from the right.





Ghana doubled the lead in the 69th minute courtesy an Osama Hawsawi own goal after Thomas Partey squared a pass across the face of goal having received a telegraphic pass from stand-in captain Daniel Amartey.



Saudi Arabia were unlucky not to have pulled one back in the 86th minute when Amartey cleared a goal-bound effort on the line.



But two minutes from time, Partey's industry was rewarded with a beautiful goal after smashing in from the edge of the box after collecting a pass from Ebenezer Ofori. His fifth goal in last four appearances.



Watch Highlights of the match below=



<iframe width="470" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LWO0u-0S5mA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>