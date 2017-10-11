Ghana Beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 In Friendly - Video

|
Ghana posted a convincing 3-0 win over World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in an international friendly.
The Black Stars produced a commanding performance, totally dominating the Green Falcons to record the victory in Jeddah.
Just before the half-time whistle, debutant Kassim Adams Nuhu opened the scoring for Ghana. The Switzerland-based defender unmarked inside the Saudi Arabia box connected home a corner kick from the right.
Ghana doubled the lead in the 69th minute courtesy an Osama Hawsawi own goal after Thomas Partey squared a pass across the face of goal having received a telegraphic pass from stand-in captain Daniel Amartey.
Saudi Arabia were unlucky not to have pulled one back in the 86th minute when Amartey cleared a goal-bound effort on the line.
But two minutes from time, Partey's industry was rewarded with a beautiful goal after smashing in from the edge of the box after collecting a pass from Ebenezer Ofori. His fifth goal in last four appearances.
Watch Highlights of the match below=
<iframe width="470" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LWO0u-0S5mA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
|Source: JFM/Ghana
