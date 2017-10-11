MTN FA Cup Winner To Bag GH¢150,000

Related Stories The winner of the 2017 MTN FA Cup will be GH¢ 150,000 richer and also pocket GH¢ 2,000 worth of talk time from the headline sponsor.



It consists GH¢ 50,000 as prize money for winning the trophy and an additional GH¢100,000 to prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup next year.



With the two finalists- Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko- on the verge of missing out on the league title, the giants will put in their last efforts to win the



"We have GH¢ 100,000 for the club that will eventually represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup," chairman of the FA Cup Committee Kurt Okraku said.



"We have GH¢ 50,000 that will go to the winner of the battle in Tamale, and GH¢15,000 for the losing side."



The 2017 MTN FA Cup final is under the promotional name ''unmissable''.



The match will be played at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday October 29 at 18:00 GMT.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko last met in the final of the FA Cup 27 years ago where the Phobians lost 4-2 to the Porcupine Warriors.