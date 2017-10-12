GFA Vice President Gets CAF Appointment

George Afriyie Related Stories Mr. George Afriyie, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been appointed onto the Organising Committee of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourneys.



This was confirmed on Wednesday after he was invited to CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.



He was sworn into office by Mr. Amaju Pinnick of Nigeria, chairman of the committee at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.



Mr. Afriyie, would serve a four-year term in office, as he would be expected to contribute to the planning and execution of the continent's flagship football competition.



Other members of the committee are South Africa FA President Mr. Danny Jordaan, who is the first vice-president of the committee and Zimbabwe FA chief Phillip Chiyangwa also working as the second vice-president.



Mr. Afriyie, is the first Ghanaian to gain a major CAF appointment following the rise of Ahmad Ahmad as the president.