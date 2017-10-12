FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana Coach Makes Changes In Starting XI For India Clash

Related Stories Bismarck Terry Owusu, Gabriel Leveh, Sulley Ibrahim and Edmund Arko Mensah have all been handed starts in today final group game against India.



The quartet replaces Abdul Yusif who is out with injury, Emmanuel Toku, Aminu Mohammed and Mohammed Kudus who have all been dropped to the bench.



Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim still maintain his position in post with Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah and Rashid Alhassan are keeping their various roles in the starting line-up.



Captain Eric Ayiah leads the attack one more time despite a patchy start in the competition.



Ghana must defeat the host Nation to progress to the next round of the competition.



Black Starlets Starting XI against India



