U-17 World Cup: Black Starlets Leave For Mumbai Ahead Of Round Of 16 Clash

Ghana's Black Starlets team have left for Navi Mumbia ahead of their round of 16 match in the FIFA U17 World Cup.



The team left New Delhi where they have been based since the beginning of the tournament to Mumbia to continue their preparation for the game next Wednesday.



Ghana booked a place in the final 16 after beating host India 4-0 in the final group match to top Group A.



The team will now face the best third place side in either group C or D at the DY Patil Stadium.



Ghana’s quest of winning the FIFA U17 World Cup for the second third time is still on course but faces an uphill task in the remaining matches in the competition.



The two-time World Champions must cross three more hurdles to reach the finals of this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup.





