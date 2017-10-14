FIFA Ethics Committee Looks into Probe of PSG President

The ethics committee of football world governing body FIFA Friday opened a preliminary investigation into allegations against Nasser al-Khelaifi, the Qatari president of Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Khelaifi is facing criminal proceedings in Switzerland in connection with the award of World Cup media rights for certain countries, Swiss authorities said Thursday.

Al-Khelaifi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Qatari beIN media group and chairman of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Swiss prosecutors said he was suspected of giving "undue advantages" to Jerome Valcke, the former secretary general of FIFA, in connection with media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

A case was opened on March 20, 2017, against al-Khelaifi, Valcke and an unnamed businessman from the sports rights sector, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said in a statement on Thursday.