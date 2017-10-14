Naked Football Coach Motivates Team to Crucial Victory

Norwegian football coach Ronny Deila took to desperate measures to inspire his Valerenga side in the battle against relegation - giving a crucial team talk while naked.

“A lot of people have probably seen me nude already,” Deila told the Norwegian paper VG on Friday. “We have to have fun in all the seriousness.”

Valerenga won the match against Brann 2-1 and a subsequent home victory - delivered by a fully clothed Deila - has lifted the capital club five points above the top-flight drop-zone with six games remaining.

Deila has said he will not regularly appear naked so as not to reduce the "surprise effect" of the motivational manoeuver.

That is a decision likely welcomed by his players.

“No one was really disappointed that he has not done it again since," captain Christian Grindheim said.