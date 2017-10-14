LOC Donates To Black Queens Ahead Of 2018 African Women Championship

Related Stories As part of preparation toward the 2018 African Women Championship in Ghana, the Local Organizing Committee [LOC] has paid the Senior National Women team, Black Queen a visit at their camp based in Prampram.



The committee led by its chair, Hon Freda Prempeh, a Member of Parliament for Tano North donated drinking water, foodstuffs and toiletries to aid the team’s preparation for the upcoming tournament.



Speaking at the presentation, Madam Freda Prempeh urged the queens to make the nation proud by winning gold – “We can’t host and place second or third. It’s our duty to host and win. We have to focus our mind on that and win the AFCON 2018.”



“Winning the tournament here is an automatic qualification for us [Ghana] to the Women World Cup. We have done it before so let’s do it again. The committee is with you and we are preparing towards the tournament”, she added.



The committee also urged other philanthropist organizations to emulate their gesture to donate to the Queens' and encourage them ahead of the championship.



The Queens’ coach, Didi Dramani was thankful to the LOC’s kind gesture and promised the team will make the nation proud – “We will also represent Ghana at the world cup”.