FIFA U-17 World Cup: Round Of 16 Pairings

Related Stories Ghana will play Niger on Wednesday in the last 16 of the knockout stage at FIFA U-17 World Cup.



A repeat of this year's U-17 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final which the Black Starlets won on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.



Ghana qualified as winners of group A compared to the Nigeriens, who reached this stage as one of the best third-placed teams.





The Black Starlets earned six points with a goal difference of four, having scored five and conceded one; against the United States of America.



For Niger, they managed three points from three games, scoring a goal and conceding six; against Brazil and Spain.



Paa Kwesi Fabin's charges will fancy their chances to advance to the quarter-finals.



The match will kickoff at exactly 14:30 GMT.



Round of 16 pairings



Ghana v Niger

Colombia v Germany



Paraguay v USA



Iran v Mexico



France v Spain



England v Japan



Mali v Iraq



Brazil v Honduras