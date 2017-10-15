U-17 World Cup: Starlets Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of Round 16 Match

Related Stories The Black Starlets have arrived in Mumbai in preparation for their Round of 16 clash at the 2017 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana emerged Group A winners securing their spot in the Round of 16 after ruthless finishing ensured a 4-0 victory over India.



Coach Samuel Fabin after the game noted that the Starlets were not threatened at any point in their convincing win.



He also raised concerns about the presence of football scouts and agents at the team’s hotel, saying it is distracting his players.



Ghana has had a rather difficult campaign at the ongoing FIFA U-17 tournament in India because despite qualifying to the next stage of the competition, the Starlets have not played their usual flamboyant style and brand of football, and have literally labored their way into the Round of 16 stage of the competition.



A scrappy 1-0 win over Colombia in the opening Group game was followed by a 1-0 defeat against USA. The Starlets had to wait until the last Group game against host India before qualification was sealed thanks to a 4-0 victory.



The Starlets were highly tipped to make an impression at the World stage following an inspiring campaign at the Africa Youth Championship earlier this year where the team finished as losing finalists to Mali. But the limp performances have led to questions about the psyche of the players, and the head coach of the team believes selfishness, borne out of the desire to catch the eye of foreign agents and scouts is taking a toll on his squad.



Ghana will play Niger in the Round of 16 challenge.