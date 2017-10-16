I've No Plans Working Abroad - Saanie Darra

Related Stories Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communication Director, Ibrahim Saanie Darra, has given the clearest indication that he has no plans to join the bandwagon of football administrators who are receiving appointments from the Confederation of African Football [CAF].



GFA vice president, George Afriyie, was recently appointed to serve on the Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Afriyie joins South Africa FA chief Danny Jordaan, as well as Zimbabwe FA president, Phillip Chiyangwa, in organizing subsequent AFCON tournaments for the next four years.



Afryie's new post sees him team up with his boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who serves as the second most powerful mind at CAF after president, Ahmad Ahmad.



Saanie, speaking on the Sports World programme on Class FM, said, "I am not interested in leaving Ghana. I have already worked two months staying abroad and don't plan on leaving Ghana to work abroad."



He added, "Those people who questioned the relevance of president Kwesi Nyantakyi's appointment onto CAF and FIFA executive role, George Afriyie's appointment onto the AFCON committee is the first [of many to come] that you will hear. There are many more to come; former footballers and all will get a place at the highest table of African football decision table.”





