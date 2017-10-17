Mourinho Wants Big Pay Rise To Sign New Manchester United Contract

Related Stories José Mourinho is minded to sign a new contract at Manchester United but will do so only if he believes the terms reflect his achievements at the club and its current status under him.



The manager is almost halfway through the three-year deal he agreed in the summer of 2016. In his first season at United Mourinho won two trophies, the EFL Cup and Europa League. Claiming the latter ensured the club returned to the Champions League after his predecessor, Louis van Gaal, could guide the side only to fifth place.



Mourinho earns around £15m a year but is thought to want a marked improvement on his package of salary and incentives to reflect the success he has brought and the team’s evolution under his leadership.



Mourinho has followed last season by starting this one strongly. United are second in the Premier League to Manchester City by two points, top their Champions League group after two matches with a maximum six points and continue their defence of the EFL Cup next week at Swansea City.



The team remain unbeaten and their form and style of play have been the most impressive in the four years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013. United have recorded four 4-0 wins in the league and conceded only two goals – the division’s best defensive record. There have also been two 4-1 victories, in the EFL Cup and Champions League.



Mourinho has rebuilt the squad inherited from Van Gaal, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (currently injured), Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku instrumental in United’s improved form.



On Sunday Mourinho said United would not be his last job and praised Paris Saint-Germain, in what may have been part of a contract renegotiation strategy. “At the moment in Paris there is something special” he told TF1’s Téléfoot. “Magic, quality, youth, it’s fantastic.”



Before Mourinho took over at United PSG wanted him to become their head coach ahead of Unai Emery, who was given the job. Despite the French club’s ongoing interest and the Portuguese’s admiration for them, Mourinho remains content at United and currently has no wish to leave for PSG or anywhere else.