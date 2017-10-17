World Cup 2018 Europe Play-offs: Italy Draw Sweden

Related Stories The fixtures for the final phase of European qualifying has been decided, with Northern Ireland taking on Switzerland and Ireland playing Denmark



Italy have been drawn with Sweden in their World Cup qualifying playoff.



The eight teams learned their fate in the final qualfying phase on Tuesday, with Giampiero Ventura's side paying a visit to Sweden in the first leg of their tie.



Meanwhile, Ireland will face Denmark, Northern Ireland were paired with Switzerland and Croatia take on Greece.



Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will aim to qualify for the World Cup, but Michael O'Neill's side suffered a blow on Monday as the new FIFA world rankings confirmed that they had dropped below Denmark - meaning the latter team would be seeded in the draw at their expense.



With eight teams heading into the play-offs, spare a thought for Slovakia, who finished second in England's group, but had the worst record against the teams ranked first, third, fourth and fifth within the pool and subsequently missed out on the play-offs.



The matches will take the form of a two-legged play-off, and the first legs will take place between November 9 and November 11, while the second legs will be played between November 12 and November 14.