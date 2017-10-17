Messi And Wife Expecting Third Child

Related Stories There are already a number of sons of famous players plying their trade around the football world.



The likes of Gheorghe Hagi, Diego Simeone and George Weah have all seen their children make an impact in the same field they made their names in.



It makes complete sense that Barcelona would look to steal a march on everyone else and involve the sons of arguably the greatest player of all time.



And they did so on Tuesday as Lionel Messi's children were involved in a training session organised by the club.



The forward posted a snap of the pair on the edge of a group of other kids, sharing it with his followers on Instagram.



He captioned up the image: 'Annoying the little brother' before adding a series of laughing emojis.



His eldest son Thiago, four, can be seen pulling a funny face, while the younger of the pair, Mateo, one, seems nonplussed by what is going on.



The photograph follows the news that Messi's family will be getting bigger in the near future. He announced that his wife wife Antonnella Roccuzzo was expecting a third child.



They posed for a photograph that she posted on her Instagram with the two children and their dad placing their hands on her stomach.



Barcelona take on Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Messi likely to feature.









