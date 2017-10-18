FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana 2 - 0 Niger: Starlets To Play Mali In Quarters

Related Stories Ghana's Black Starlets have qualified for the Quarter Finals of the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup tournament in India by beating their Nigerien counterparts by two goals to nil.



The twinkle twinkle little starlets scored the first goal in additional time in the first half of the game after 45 minutes.



Eric Ayiah broke into the box and was fouled by Farouk Idrissa.



The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.



Captain Eric Ayiah picked himself up to take the penalty and sent keeper Khaled Lawali the wrong way as he converted the penalty kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.



Eric Ayiah failed to capitalise on another penalty opportunity after Emmanuel Toku was brought down in the 85th minute by Farouk Idrissa again.



His right footed shot was saved by the Niger goalkeeper.



Substitute Richard Danso made it two in the 90th minute after a long right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.



Ghana will play Africa champions Mali at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday 21st October.



Ghana’s Black Starlets beat Niger 6-5 on penalties to make it to the final of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon in May earlier this year.



Niger had held the Starlets to a goalless draw in regulation time at Stade de Port-Gentil after they were pinned to their half for almost the entire duration of the game.



Black Starlets starting XI:



Danlad Ibrahim, Najeeb Yakubu, Rashid Alhassan, Bismark Owusu Terry/ John Otu, Gideon Mensah, Isaac Gyamfi/Mohammed Idriss, Gabriel Leveh, Emmanuel Toku/Richard Danso, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Ibrahim Sulley, Eric Ayiah







