FIFA U17 World Cup: Injured Bismark Owusu To Undergo Further Checks Ahead Of Mali Encounter

Defender Bismark Terry Owusu will undergo treatment ahead of Ghana's quarterfinal clash against Mali.



The centre-back could not last the entire minutes when the Black Starlets defeated Niger 2-0 in the round of 16 game on Wednesday.



Owusu suffered an injury in an attempt to stop a ball from crossing the line.



The young defender seemed to have picked a knee injury hence unable to continue the game and had to be replaced by John Otu midway in the second half.



He will be taking through further checks by the medics of the team.



The Mandela Soccer Academy defender stepped in for Abdul Razak Yusif who also got injured in Ghana’s second group game against USA.



Failure for the 16-year-old to recover on time for Saturday’s clash could see Abdul Yusif retaining his position in the squad.